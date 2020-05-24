Kim Kardashian Commemorates Sixth Anniversary Of Wedding To Kanye West With Touching Instagram Post

On May 24, reality TV star, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and hip-hop icon Kanye West celebrated the sixth anniversary of their wedding. To commemorate the occasion, Kardashian took to Instagram to offer a touching tribute to her husband and their marriage before all of her 171 million followers on the platform.

Along with a pair of photos showing Kardashian and West embracing one another with hugs and kisses, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star added a caption stating, “6 years down; forever to go” and “Until the end.”

Both photos, which were snapped with the “Flashing Lights” rapper seated at a table, show he and Kardashian getting up close and personal with one another. In one, the 39-year-old Kardashian was posed behind West with her arms wrapped around him as both smiled for the camera. In the other, Kardashian kissed her 42-year-old husband on the cheek and caressed his neck and chin with her hand while he sat with his eyes closed.

The post generated significant interest from fans and followers on IG, garnering more than 1 million likes and prompting over 6,000 comments in under an hour after going live.

Kardashian and West were wed on May 24, 2014 in a lavish ceremony held at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The power couple had been engaged since West gave a surprise proposal on Kardashian’s 33rd birthday in October 2013. West had rented out San Francisco’s AT&T Park to act as the venue for the proposal; Kardashian was led to believe they were just there to celebrate her birthday. Kardashian and West began dating 2012, following the former’s divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries.

Since Kardashian and West first said “I do,” the couple has become parents four times over with sons Psalm and Saint, as well as daughters Chicago and North.

Recent reports have indicated that the two have experienced marital difficulties during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In April, Us Weekly reported that the two had been “arguing a lot” while in quarantine and further suggested that West may have been less than helpful in raising their children. On May 14, The Inquisitr shared further rumblings of the couple’s discontent.

Nevertheless, Kardashian gave no indication of strife in her anniversary post, and The Inquisitr previously reported that a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that rumors of issues between the two are untrue.

“They’re solid,” said HL‘s source. “They’re totally fine and doing great as a couple.”