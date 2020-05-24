Sofia Vergara Sizzles In A Zebra-Print Swimsuit With A Cheeky Back

Sofia rocked a pair of reading glasses with her bathing suit.

Sofia Vergara slayed in another stylish swimsuit while enjoying her Memorial Day weekend at home. On Sunday, the 47-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram to share two selfies of her zebra-print bathing suit. The photo angle she chose provided a view of the garment’s revealing design.

Sofia was lying on her stomach as she basked outside in the sun. She snapped her selfies by holding her phone a short distance in front of her while she was propped up on her elbows. Her first shot revealed that her black-and-white swimsuit had a cheeky cut that put her peachy posterior on full display.

Sofia’s bathing suit also had high-cut leg openings, and it appeared to be strapless. No other details were visible, save for the garment’s wild print. This ensured that her exposed backside was the main focus of her photos. However, the America’s Got Talent judge also rocked a number of interesting accessories. They included the woven beige sun visor hat she was wearing. It featured black trim, a wide brim, and an open top.

Sofia’s jewelry included a hinged gold bangle bracelet, a Y necklace decorated with clear green beads, and a pair of statement earrings shaped like verdant leaves. She also rocked a pair of glasses with black cat-eye frames. A tag indicated that her stylish eyewear was from the new line of readers that she partnered with Foster Grant to design.

Sofia’s lips looked like they were painted a reddish-brown hue, and her eyelashes appeared to be curled and coated with mascara. In her first photo, a small smile was playing on her slightly-parted lips. In her second selfie, her lips were closed, and she had a contemplative expression on her face. Her chin rested on her hand, and her eyes were aimed upward and to the side.

Sofia was stretched out on a lounger on her patio. Her knees were bent so that the lower halves of her legs were up in the air behind her. The sun made her flawless skin glow, and it gave her photos a warm orange tint.

In the caption of her post, Sofia encouraged her fans to follow her lead by spending their Memorial Day weekend at home.

Since the actress initially uploaded her photos, her fans have hit the “like” button on her post over 198,000 times.

“Sofia, you are doing a good job staying at home,” read one of the responses to her post.

“How can you be as beautiful as a queen,” another commenter gushed.

“Very nice view,” remarked a third appreciative admirer.

Sofia rocked a pair of Foster Grant readers with a different swimsuit while soaking up some sun on Saturday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her green one-piece with cutout details was also a big hit with her Instagram followers.