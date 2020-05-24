Betty White Is ‘Doing Very Well’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Betty White has been taking social distancing very seriously.

Much to the relief of many fans, 98-year-old actress Betty White is healthy and doing just fine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A representative for the beloved Golden Girls actress assured everyone that White has been taking every precaution to remain safe during the ongoing health crisis, according to Today.

According to the representative, White has been remaining home and is practicing social distancing in an effort to avoid contracting the disease. Because she is advanced in age, she is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and also faces an increased risk of side effects if she were to become ill. Thus, she is keeping the amount of people permitted in her home extremely limited.

Overall she is “doing very well” the representative said. “No one permitted in except those who must. She has helpers who are great with her.”

While she may be in quarantine, White has not lost the incredible sense of humor that she has become so well known for. The representative noted that they check in with the actress several times a week and “always have laughs.”

Luckily, White’s time in quarantine has been made more enjoyable due to the fact that she has a large estate with plenty of wildlife around. She has been enjoying nature and watching the various animals that make their way onto the property.

“Betty has beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting. Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in,” the representative went on.

Even though she is not able to be out and about as she normally would, White is still keeping her mind sharp my keeping up to date with what is going on in the world. She’s been reading the Los Angeles Times “cover to cover.”

Tom Sullivan, one of White’s close friends, explained that White is really making her mental health a priority during this time and wants to keep her mind as active as possible.

“She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, White began being careful to social distance in March. She is only allowing people to come in contact with her that have also been practicing social distancing and taking the pandemic seriously. Instead of going to the grocery store where she could easily pick up the virus, she has been having others help take care of those types of errands.