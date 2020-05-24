Krissy Cela Powers Through Intense Cardio Routine In Black Shorts And Sports

Krissy Cela shared an intense new cardio workout demonstration with her 2.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Dressed in a pair of black shorts and a matching sports bra, the British fitness trainer started the workout with a set of fast steps. For this exercise, she quickly shuffled her feet forward and backward, alternating her brisk steps between her right and left feet.

Next, she did a combination of jumping lunges and squats, performing two repetitions of the former exercise followed by one repetition of the latter.

Next, it was time for reverse leg crunches. She started this exercise with a large step backward while she simultaneously twisted her torso in the opposite direction. After she bent both knees, Krissy raised her back leg toward her chest and twisted her torso towards it.

A set of crisscross jumps followed. After each of these jumps she landed in a wide-legged squat and tapped one hand to the ground.

And then, in the final clip of the series, Krissy ended the circuit with a set of squat toe taps. After each of the squats in this compound exercise, Krissy raised her leg and stretched her opposite hand towards it. She performed two leg raises on one side before repeating the move on the opposite side.

In her caption, she recommended doing 30 repetitions of each exercise for five rounds.

In the almost 100 comments, some of Krissy Cela’s seemed intimidated by the challenging nature of the circuit.

“This is not fair, I just did lower body and I can’t move anymore and you’re getting intense on me,” one person wrote. “This is unbelievable lol”

“You make it look so easy lol meanwhile I’m still trying to balance my jump lunges,” another person added.

But a third Instagram user seemed excited about attempting the heart-pumping circuit.

“Wow! This looks so intense! But I can’t wait to try it!!” they commented.

A third commenter made a request for a future video.

“Hi Krissy! Can you do an apartment-friendly/no noise exercises video?” they commented before adding a laughing and red heart emoji to their comment.

While Krissy focused on full-body cardio during this workout, she targetted her upper body in a video series she uploaded one day ago. Rocking dark green workout gear, she performed a circuit that included Arnold presses, hammer curls, tricep extensions, and bent-over rows.

That post has been liked more than 37,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.