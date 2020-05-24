Chloe Saxon Goes Scantily Clad In A Barely-There Black String Bikini: ‘In Your Eyes’

Chloe Saxon looked hotter than ever for her most recent Instagram post on Sunday. The model flashed her flawless figure while getting steamy for the camera.

In the racy snaps, Chloe rocked a minuscule black string bikini that left very little to the imagination. The tiny top boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment was so small that it could barely cover her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit tightly on her tiny waist while exposing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the photos. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and silver hoop earrings.

In the first snap, Chloe sat in front of a white wall as she tugged on her bikini bottoms. The second photo featured her sitting on her knees and giving a sultry stare into the camera.

In the third pic, she arched her back and placed one hand behind her head while showing off her round booty. In the final snap she pushed her hip to the side and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled halfway back. She styled her long locks in loose flirty curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of smoky eye shadow and defined brows, as well as thick lashes and black winged eyeliner.

Chloe’s 739,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button on the snaps more than 16,000 times within the first three hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 messages.

“These are positively the best shots I’ve ever seen of you!! Stunning darling,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful and so sexy you got an amazing body baby with a beautiful smile,” another wrote.

“You look lovely,” a third person stated.

“Sensational beauty,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Chloe is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting scanty bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and skimpy tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sizzled in a bright yellow bikini. To date, that post has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 370 messages.