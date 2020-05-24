Abigail Ratchford Stuns In A Lacy White Bra

Abigail Ratchford took to Instagram on Sunday, May 24, to share with her 9.1 million followers a scantily clad photo of herself wearing a lingerie set that showed off her assets.

The brunette beauty stood tall in the sultry snapshot, arching her back and further emphasizing her curvaceous figure. She looked off to the side and tugged at her bra strap with her thumb.

The white lacy bra featured a plunging V-neck that flaunted her voluptuous cleavage and buxom bust. The sheer top not only sported triangle cups covering her chest, but it boasted circular lace coverings at the top of her midriff as well.

Her toned and tanned stomach was the focal point of the photo, her enviable abs on full display.

She wore a matching low-cut thong that was out of frame. The strings of the panties dipped dangerously low, but rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass physique. The strings were tied into bows at her waistline, a hint of her derriere peeking out.

Abigail’s raven locks tumbled down her back and shoulder in voluminous waves. Her hair was parted off to the side and slightly mussed up, giving it a carefree, beachy feel.

Abigail seemed to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her dark brows. They appeared to be groomed and shaped and arched high over her green eyes. It looked as if she wore a burnt orange shadow on her lids, reaching her brow bone. Her thick lashes fanned outwards and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her eyes appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner, making the whites of her eyes stand out.

Her cheeks seemed to be contoured and brushed with bronzer, making them pop. Her plump pout looked to be outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner and filled in with a carnation pink gloss.

In the caption of the post, Abigail implored her followers to guess a number between 1-100. While many commented with their guesses, others gushed over her beauty.

“Wow such a hottie,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a starry-eyed smiley face and two flame emoji.

“Baby you’re hot af,” complimented a second person, including a flame emoji.

“Such a beauty,” shared a third follower, also adding a flame emoji.

“So gorgeous,” said a fourth social media user, who commented with a heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the picture racked up more than 12,800 likes and close to 600 comments in just 30 minutes.