Charlamagne tha God Reacts To Joe Biden’s Apology: ‘The Best Apology Is A Black Agenda’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God appeared on MSNBC’s AM Joy on Sunday and responded to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s apology for his controversial claim that African Americans who support Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

As reported by Breitbart, host Joy Reid asked Charlamagne whether he worries that the Democratic Party, in general, takes black voters for granted.

“I mean, I know that’s the attitude,” he responded. “I mean that’s why I don’t even care about the words and the lip service, and the apology is cool, but the best apology is actually a Black agenda.”

Charlamagne claimed that overrepresentation of black Americans in areas such as poverty, homelessness, and poverty is “not an accident” and said people should stop pretending that this is the case. In a separate CNN interview, the radio host suggested that Biden played a role in perpetuating at least some of this overrepresentation via support for the war on drugs and mass incarceration.

Charlamagne tha God on Biden's record: "He really was one of the people on the front lines when it came to the war on drugs, and mass incarceration. If he wants to be president, he needs to fix that." pic.twitter.com/bNEuXQJpar — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) May 23, 2020

During his MSNBC interview, Charlamagne said that the purpose of systemic racism is the marginalization of African Americans and pointed to Dr. Claud Anderson’s claim that “white society” turns a blind eye to racism and discussion about system racism.

“So when you have Black people who have the nerve, the audacity, the unmitigated gall to act like citizens and demand something of our vote, it’s a problem. It’s like you got Whites telling us to stay in our place and you got Black people saying, oh, stop, now is not the time, you’re going to get Trump re-elected.”

The 41-year-old Breakfast Club host suggested that one part of the solution is to begin putting the onus on Democrats to show up for black voters as opposed to the other way around.

As reported by The Source, Charlamagne has criticized Biden for previously being the only 2020 presidential candidate not to appear on The Breakfast Club. The radio personality accused Biden of avoiding the show and claimed he offered to send a black surrogate instead — an offer Charlamagne said he declined.

Charlamagne also noted that the Biden campaign’s revival hinged on southern African American voters — as well as an endorsement from Jim Clyburn — who turned out for him, and urged him to develop a black agenda to return the favor.

As The Inquisitr reported, Black Entertainment Television (BET) co-founder Robert Johnson slammed Biden for his recent comment and suggested that he represents an arrogant and out-of-touch attitude. According to Johnson, Biden should spend the remainder of his campaign apologizing to black Americans for his comment.