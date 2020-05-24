Kelsie Jean Smeby Gets Steamy In A Yellow String Bikini & Cowboy Hat On Instagram

Kelsie Jean Smeby took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share yet another steamy post with her loyal fans. The model slayed as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow wearing a yellow string bikini. The top flashed her abundant cleavage while putting her muscular arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the pic. However, it was her rock-hard abs that stole the show. She accessorized the style with some gold hoop earrings and a cowboy hat.

Kelsie sat on a padded outdoor chair for the shot. She had one hand resting on her bent knee as the other was placed behind her for balance. She had her legs apart and wore a seductive expression on her face. Some green foliage can be seen behind her.

She had her dark hair styled in voluminous strands that curled at the ends. The locks fell down her back and light brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Kelsie’s 670,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 380 messages.

“So beautiful once again babe,” one follower stated.

“Killer Curves,” remarked another.

“You look gorgeous over there,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow!!! Beautiful, smart, sexy and hot,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in racy outfits for her photos. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, tight dresses, and scanty bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a nude thong bikini while soaking up some sun. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, the post has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 250 comments.