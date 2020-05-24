Nastia Liukin Showcases Her Long Legs In A Rose-Print Bikini

Nastia dressed up her look with a sheer top and a few accessories.

Nastia Liukin flaunted her phenomenal legs in a seriously chic bikini for a set of photos that she shared with her awestruck Instagram followers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Olympic gymnast wore a black two-piece that featured a romantic rose print. The large flower blossoms were a brilliant red that really stood out against the bathing suit’s dark base color. The roses also had stems and green leaves that added an extra pop of vibrancy to the garment.

Nastia’s bikini top was a bra-style design with underwire and demi-cups that gave her cleavage a slight boost. Her matching bottoms had a high-rise silhouette that hit right below the bellybutton. The leg openings were also cut daringly high, which further accentuated the lissome gymnast’s long, lithe legs.

Nastia tagged the designer of her eye-catching bikini as luxury swimwear brand SAME Los Angeles. The sleek bathing suit looked stylish on its own, but she added an extra touch of sophistication to her look by wearing a sheer black crop top as a swimsuit cover-up. The garment had a collared neck and a button front, which Nastia left completely undone. Another tag indicated that the top was from Devon Windsor.

The athlete accessorized her swimwear with a pair of black over-sized sunglasses with geometric frames. She also wore a few gold stacked necklaces, including a coin necklace. She wore her blond hair pulled back in a low ponytail or bun.

Nastia was barefoot, and her toenails were painted a brilliant white hue that matched the color of her photo’s stucco wall background. In her first photo, Nastia was pictured seated on the concrete ground, which also looked white, thanks to the scintillating sunlight. Her legs were crossed below the knees, and she was leaning on her left hand. Her right hand cupped the back of her left thigh.

For her second photo, Nastia stood up with her right leg stretched forward and her toes pointed. She was reaching up to touch the right temple of her dark shades with her right hand.

Nastia’s fans rewarded the results of her fashion shoot with over 8,000 likes in short order. Her Instagram followers also took to the comments section to gush over her shots.

“You are such a babe,” wrote dancer Brittany Cherry.

“Head to toes perfection for real,” read another response to her post.

“Your outfits always slay. Teach me your ways,” a third admirer remarked.

“WOW those legs,” read a fourth remark, which was followed by a string of flame emoji.

As reported by The Inquisitr last week, Nastia celebrated the start of swimsuit season in her home state of Texas by sharing another stunning set of bikini photos with her 1 million Instagram followers.