Kate Hudson Rocks Sunny Yellow Bikini In Latest Instagram Share

Kate Hudson looked to be enjoying the spring weather in her latest social media share. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to put her incredible figure on display in a tiny bikini.

The mom of three looked sensational wearing the two-piece, which was made from a textured, sunny yellow color. The top was a bandeau-style that was gathered in the center. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with sides that sat low on her hips. She paired the swimsuit with a colorful coverup that she wore loosely open. She also sported a large pair of red sunglasses.

Kate was outside in the snapshot, and a large tree could be seen in the distance behind her. She stood with her head tiled back and her arms outstretched to the sky. The picture was taken from a low angle, giving her followers a nice look at her body from the top of her thighs up. The pose showed off her incredibly flat abs and hourglass shape. Also on display were her toned thighs.

Because of the angle of her pose, not much of Kate’s face could be seen. That being said, enough of her face was visible to see that she wore a huge smile as she held her face to the sun. She did not appear to be wearing makeup, and her hair looked to be pulled back in a bun. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and layered necklaces.

In the caption, she wrote that she loved the sun.

Hundreds of her fans flocked to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen you look so amazingly incredible,” gushed one admirer.

Several of her female followers are curious as to how she got her bikini body back after giving birth to three kids.

“Suggestions on how you got that tummy after three kids?! My oldest is 5 and my youngest is 1… just not bouncing back like I did before!” a second fan commented.

“That’s just not right… 3 KIDS AND NO STRETCH MARKS… OOOO AH AH… lucky lucky lucky,” joked a third follower.

“Wow!!!! How on earth are you so rocking mama after 2 (3?) kids?! So inspiring,” a fourth commenter chimed in.

As The Inquisitor recently reported, Kate, her daughter Rani, and her famous mother, Goldie Hawn, recently graced the cover of People magazine’s “Beautiful Issue.”

In the issue, Kate spoke about the importance of family. She also credited Hawn’s partner of 37 years, Kurt Russel, adding that their solid elationship is a goal.