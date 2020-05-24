Pamela Anderson Gets Sultry In A Silk Ensemble

Pamela Anderson stunned her 1 million followers with one of her most recent Instagram uploads, in which she wore a romantic, silky outfit that tantalized her audience. She shared the sizzling snapshot to her account on Sunday, May 24.

The blond bombshell sat up straight on a white couch, her knees bent in front of her. She looked directly at the camera with bedroom eyes and a “come hither” stare. Her body was turned to the side, her face turned towards the lens. Her arms were out in front of her and bent out the elbows; one hand was placed on her forehead.

Pamela wore a lush garment that slid over her body. The silk ensemble boasted long sleeves, which sported ties at the wrists. It featured buttons down the midriff, and was cinched at the waist with a belt.

The black-and-white image fit in with the rest of the Playboy model’s grayscale Instagram aesthetic.

She seemed to wear her iconic blond hair either in a short style or in an updo, with piecey strands falling down her ears. Bangs swept across her forehead.

A cross-body purse hung over one shoulder. It sported a silver chain and a clasp on the bag itself.

The Baywatch actor rocked her usual face full of makeup, starting with her famously thin brows that arched high over her eyes.

Pamela appeared to wear a smoky eye on her lids, which seemed to be covered with a dark, charcoal shadow. The shade stretched past her lids, giving her a cat-eye look. It looked as if kohl liner rimmed her light eyes. Her lashes appeared to be swiped with black mascara.

Highlighter seemed to be applied to her cheekbones, which gave her skin a dewy appearance. Her plump pout looked to be filled in with lipstick.

Pamela’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

“Always beautiful,” wrote one follower.

“Yes Blondie that’s a winner,” shared another social media user. “Great pic.”

“HOTT,” gushed a third person in all-caps.

“You are just gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan.

Many left rows of heart-eye and flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 13,000 likes and received over 150 comments.

As Pamela Anderson fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model-actor frequently shares steamy photos of herself on Instagram. One of her latest snapshots featured Pamela lying down in an unbuttoned shirt that showed off her voluptuous cleavage and toned midriff.