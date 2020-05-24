Meg Kylie Shows Off Insane Body In Skims Underwear

Meg Kylie delighted her 807,000 fans on Sunday, May 24, when she took to her Instagram page to share a smoking-hot snapshot of herself rocking sexy underwear set from Kim Kardashian’s famous Skims line.

In the new update, the Australian model wore a light blue-and-white bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her flawless body. The bralette boasted padded triangle-style cups that barely contained her ample chest. The plunging neckline displayed her voluptuous cleavage, which made some viewers happy. The narrow straps clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her toned arms.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported was just as revealing. The low-cut waistline flashed a generous amount of skin, particularly her taut stomach and abs. The garment also featured a high cut that helped make her lean legs seem longer. The thick waistband contained the Skims signature logo.

In the brand new update, Meg was seen inside her home in Australia. She sat on her sofa’s headrest and struck a casual pose that put her enviable figure on display. She straightened her legs as she slightly leaned backward, using both of her hands as support. She lowered her chin as she looked directly into the camera and gave a sultry expression to tantalize her admirers more. Natural light seemingly filled her living room, which also highlighted her curves.

The model left her highlighted hair down and styled straight with loose waves at the ends. She wore a full face of makeup for the occasion. The application appeared to have included a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, and thick black mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, pink blush, and nude lipstick. She accessorized with a thin chain gold pendant necklace and nothing else.

Meg made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the photo. Among her thousands of followers on the popular social media platform, many were quick to comment on Meg’s jaw-dropping snap. In less than a day of being published on Instagram, the newest share has received more than 14,900 likes and 150-plus comments. Some others wanted to chime in but didn’t know how to express in words. Instead, they dropped a string of emoji.

“Wow! How are you even real??! You are too beautiful for this earth. You belong in heaven!” one of her fans commented.

“Your hair looks so good. I like your makeup here, and you look amazing in that set,” another admirer gushed.

“You are definitely a goddess,” wrote a third social media user.

“I love following your Instagram account. You project a sense of calm,” added a fourth follower.