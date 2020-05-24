Hanna Oberg Rocks Gray Sports Bra And Matching Leggings For “Full Body Sweat” Routine With A Resistance Band

Hanna Oberg shared a new at-home resistance band workout with her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Dressed in gray workout gear and armed with a long red band, the Swedish fitness model started her workout with a series of squats into overhead presses. For this exercise, she stood on one end of the band and stretched the other up to her shoulders. Then she bent her knees for the squat. After she stood up once more, Hannah pushed the band above her head.

In the second clip of the series, she moved on to another compound exercise, lunges into side-twists. Hanna stood with one leg in front of the other for this exercise and placed one end of the band under her front foot. Holding the other end with both hands, she bent both knees and then raised the band diagonally as she twisted her torso.

Then, in the third video of the series, Hanna stretches the band between the sole of one foot and the palm of the corresponding hand. Leaning forward and holding a counter for balance, she pushed her foot behind her while simultaneously lifting her hand, stretching the band as she did so.

Next, in the final video of the series, she tackled a set of upright rows into side-steps. Much like the first video of the series, Hanna stood one end of the band as she pulled the other toward her chin. Then she performed a series of lateral steps.

In her caption, Hanna suggested doing four set of 15 repetitions each. She also wrote about feeling that she she might be running out of creative at-home workout ideas. So, she also asked her followers whether they’d be open to seeing gym workouts from her again.

In the comments section, fans seemed excited about attempting the workout.

“Actually haven’t seen most of these yet! so good job hahaha gonna give this a go this week!!” one person wrote.

More than one commenter responded to her caption and encouraged her to post more gym workouts, despite ongoing closures in some parts because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“My gym is still closed but if you’re ready to start posting some gym workouts then you should!” they wrote. “I know some gyms have opened for others.”

“I always love your home workouts but some from the gym again would be nice” a third Instagram user commented.

But another seemed to prefer the workouts that can be done at home.

“Yaaas!!! More of the ‘at home’ band workouts please!!!” they commented.