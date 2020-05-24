Rachel Bush Wears Skimpy Bikini In Sexy Shower Selfies

Rachel Bush sent temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram update, which was a series of photos that featured her striking several sexy poses in the shower while wearing a bikini that left little to the imagination.

The model’s slideshow consisted of three mirror selfies. Her bikini was made from a print fabric that included brown, while and tan colors. The top had triangle-style cups that exposed a good deal of her cleavage and underboob. The bottoms were a thong, showing off plenty of her booty.

Rachel was sitting on a marble counter in the first snapshot, which showed her from the side. She sat with her back arched, showing off her slender waist. Strings hanging down on the sides of her hips drew the eye to her booty. Her legs were slightly spread, giving her followers a nice look at her toned legs. Little of her face could be seen as she held the phone in front of her face as she snapped the picture.

The model was facing the mirror in the second photo. She was still seated on the counter, but she sat with one leg extended to one side while her other leg hung free. Her free hand was on the counter between her legs. She leaned forward, showing off her ample chest.

Rachel was standing up in the last image. She leaned one arm on a window sill while cocking one hip to the side with one foot forward. The pose emphasized her curvy hips and flat abs. She also gave her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest as she held the phone to snap the picture.

Rachel appeared to be makeup-free in the snaps, and her wet hair was slicked back away from her face. She added some bling to the look with a chunky pendant necklace and a sparkly belly piercing.

The post was popular among her followers, garnering over 14,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she mentioned having a mirror in the shower.

Rachel’s followers were certainly loving the idea, and many had something to say about it.

“I’m very into this concept,” joked one admirer.

Other Instagram users gushed over how hot Rachel looked.

“A beautiful goddess,” a second fan wrote.

“Girl you’re killing us over here,” quipped a third follower.

Rachel is no stranger to showing skin on social media. Not too long ago, she titillated her fans with a snap that showed her baring her bottom while enjoying some time on the beach.