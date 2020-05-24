Comedian Whitney Cummings Stuns In A Cheetah-Print Bikini & Bike Helmet To Create ‘Socially Distanced Art’

Whitney asked for ideas on how to add "dimension" to her character.

Whitney Cummings might be known for her stand-up comedy, but she showed off her modeling skills in a bikini photo that she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday. Thanks to her creative use of accessories and her snapshot’s unusual location, the 37-year-old comedian, actress, and podcast host didn’t have to say a word to entertain her 1.1 million followers.

Whitney’s artistic image was shot on a street corner, where she sat on a large decorative rock. She wore a skimpy bikini that featured a cheetah-print pattern with photo-realistic tan fur and black spots. Her bikini top had fixed triangle cups that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment also had string halter ties, and Whitney was wearing them knotted so tightly around her neck that it was causing her top to ride up. This caused a small amount of spillage, and her underboob did not go unnoticed by her Instagram followers.

“Underboob is so in right now. Love it,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

Whitney’s matching bottoms were a low-rise design with a high cut that showed off her shapely thighs. She completed her look with a dark blue bicycle helmet and a pair of retro cat-eye sunglasses with white frames. Her feet weren’t visible, which had some of her followers questioning whether she was wearing roller blades. It also looked like she had painted her lips a vivid scarlet color.

Whitney casually sat on the rough and somewhat pointy boulder with her legs crossed, and she gazed up off into the distance as her photo was snapped. In the caption of her post, she explained that she was creating “socially distanced art” with her former Whitney costar, Zoe Lister-Jones. She then asked her followers for ideas on how to add some “dimension” to the character she was portraying in her photo.

As of this writing, Whitney’s photo has racked up over 72,000 likes and 3,000 comments. Some commenters cracked Tiger King jokes about her bikini, suggesting that it was giving off Carole Baskin vibes.

“She wore an it’s bitsy teenie weenie Carol Baskin type bikini. That she wore for the first time today,” read one response to her photo.

“Omg. Incredible. I just pray there are roller blades on your feet. Or maybe you ride twin alligators,” wrote actress Mary Elizabeth Ellis.

There were also a flood of responses to Whitney’s request for help crafting her new character.

“She has a fanny pack w a few chicken nuggets inside ‘in case of emergencies,'” suggested professional chef Alex Thomopoulos.

Whitney hasn’t yet shared any details on when fans can expect to see more of her bikini-clad character, but she has something else fun in the works for her admirers to look forward to. According to People, she’s one of the comedians participating in HGTV’s four-night event, House Hunters: Comedians on Couches. Beginning on June 2, fans can watch Whitney and other comedians provide hilarious commentary as they view House Hunters episodes.