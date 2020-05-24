Bianca Taylor Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

On Sunday, May 24, fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a suggestive snap for her 781,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 26-year-old kneeling on the ground in front of what appears to be a sliding glass door. She turned her body away from the camera, flaunting her curvaceous side profile. Bianca arched her back and placed one of her hands on the side of her head. She turned her neck and gave the photographer a sultry look.

The Instagram star sizzled in a white string bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in tousled curls and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked fans if they were interested in having “a self care day.” She then proceeded to give her followers a discount code for her CBD company, Skara.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow my jaw dropped when I first saw this! Beautiful!!” gushed a fan.

“You are so very beautiful Bianca,” added a different devotee.

“You are the eighth wonder of the world,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing in that white bikini,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore red lingerie. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.