‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Monday: The Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez Makes Maya’s Dreams Come True

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Monday, May 25 reveals one of the most memorable episodes in recent history. Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) organizes an epic surprise for his wife, Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley). Dating back to September 12, 2016, Maya meets Kike Hernandez and sings on location at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game, per She Knows Soaps.

This week, B&B’s theme week is dedicated to some of the many celebrities who have guest-starred on the show. The week of May 25 starts off with an unforgettable episode combining a live on-location crowd, a legendary baseball player, and the sweet vocals of the soap opera’s transgender character, Maya.

Rick Tailors Kike’s Suit

Rick and Maya were attending to an important guest in the design office, per Soap Central. They were tailoring Kike’s suit and giving him the royal treatment. Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) and Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) entered the studio. Zende, in particular, was a huge Dodgers fan and gushed at seeing Kike at Forrester Creations. Kike told him that Rick always hooked him up with the best suits.

Kike wanted to know if they were going to attend the game later that day. He then mentioned that a big name would be singing the national anthem. Maya gushed that it had always been her dream to sing the anthem at a ball game. However, nobody could guess who the celebrity singer was. Kike then surprised them by telling them that Maya would be doing it. Maya was blown away when Kike revealed that Rick had come up with the idea. He wanted to do something special for his wife and loved making her dreams come true.

Maya Sings At The Dodgers’ Game

Later that day, the trio left for the stadium. Rick, Zende, and Nicole changed into their fan gear – they were proud Dodgers’ supporters. Maya was giddy with excitement as she waited to sing the anthem. The announcer requested that the crowd rise for the anthem before Maya solemnly began to sing. Afterward, the crowd cheered and applauded because she sang so beautifully. Rick bragged that Maya was his wife.

After she finished, she returned to Rick and thanked him. He had made her dreams happen and she owed him for his spectacular gesture. Rick wanted to know if he would get to first base that night. Maya teased that a grand slam was on the cards.

Elsewhere, Steffy Forester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) rushed to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. She was sure that her grandfather had broken up with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). However, she was shocked when Quinn flaunted her engagement ring. Quinn and Eric were getting married!