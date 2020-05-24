WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals How He Wants To Retire

Speculation about The Undertaker’s future has been a main source of conversation in the wrestling community recently, with many fans and pundits wondering if his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 was his final outing as an in-ring performer. There’s currently no telling if “The Deadman” is retired, but he has revealed that he wishes he could go out the same way Shawn Michaels did.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, WWE released a clip of the next episode of the Last Ride documentary series, in which The Undertaker discussed how he envied his former foe.

“I’m so envious of Shawn because he was able to walk away and he was good with it. Do I wish I had that kind of clarity? Absolutely, I wish I had that clarity. He had the clarity before going into the match. Hopefully, when I have the match I’m looking for, in one way or another, I have that clarity. Okay, that’s it.”

Michaels retired in 2010 after losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. While The Undertaker was supposed to face a different opponent at the pay-per-view, the match against Michaels was widely hailed as one of the best in WWE’s history, and it allowed Michaels to hang up his boots on a high note.

Michaels did come out of retirement for a one-off match in 2018, which saw him team up with Triple H to face The Undertaker and Kane. However, Michaels appeared to have made peace with no longer being an in-ring competitor, and The Undertaker wants to be in that state of mind when he retires.

The Undertaker also wants his final match to be a classic. Throughout the documentary series, he’s discussed how his biggest fear was being remembered as a shadow of his former self. He’s also been open about some of his poor performances in recent years, and he probably won’t be able to hang up his boots until he’s had one last match that he’s proud of.

The latest clips suggested that The Undertaker wasn’t finished yet. However, the Last Ride series was recorded in the lead up to The Undertaker’s match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. While the series continued to chronicle his journey afterward, the latest clip could have been from a moment that occurred before this year’s match with Styles.

The WrestleMania 36 match against Styles received rave reviews from fans and pundits, and if it proves to be The Undertaker’s final in-ring appearance, he can be proud of the fact he went out on a high note in his own right.