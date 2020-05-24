Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Update

On Sunday, May 24, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.9 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing in a white-walled room. She sizzled in a plunging black ribbed crop top that left little to the imagination. The garment put her ample cleavage on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a choker necklace and a black baseball cap that she wore backwards.

Niece wore her long locks down and in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be dark eyeshadow and voluminous lashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

For the photo, the Instagram star leaned to the side and tugged on the front of her top. She gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to the fact that she has not uploaded a post on her Instagram account in quite some time. Niece apologized to fans who were concerned about her well being and expressed gratitude to those who reached out to her.

Fans flocked to the comments section to let know her that they had longed for her presence on social media.

“Missed [you] so much, and [I] am glad you are okay,” wrote a fan.

“Glad to see you’re still ok. We missed you!!!” remarked another commenter.

Many of Niece’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking beautiful this morning,” said an admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’re truly amazing!! And look absolutely amazing!!” added a different devotee.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore black studded lingerie. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.