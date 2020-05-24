Kelly Gale Snaps A Sexy Selfie Wearing A Skimpy Orange Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale appeared to be having a relaxing time while looking spectacular in her latest Instagram post. She snapped a selfie that featured her rocking a skimpy bikini looking like she just stepped out of a pool.

In the photo, Kelly was standing inside a building near a wooden staircase surrounded by tropical foliage. Behind her, part of a pool could be seen. Off to one side of the room, a pink hammock hung near a window. According to her caption, the pool was filled with water from a hot spring. She did not elaborate anymore on where she was, but it looked like to perfect place to chill out.

The model looked stunning as she posed near the stair rail wearing a bright orange bikini. The top had a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with sides that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her her hips. She wore her hair pulled up in a bun, and she appeared to let her natural beauty shine through, opting for little to no makeup. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet.

Kelly’s body was wet, as drops of water could be seen on her shoulders, abdomen, and thighs. She leaned against a column while she snapped the picture with a serious expression on her face. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her chiseled abs and curvy hips. Her toned thighs were also prominent in the snapshot.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 21,000 users hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing the photo.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji left in the comments section, Kelly’s followers enjoyed seeing her flaunt her curves in the bright two-piece.

Some of her fans took a minute to tell her what they thought of the photo.

“You are the heat,” joked one admirer.

“You look amazing!” a second Instagram user commented.

“You have an incredible body,” a third fan wrote.

“your body is amazing… happy sunday,” agreed a fourth fan.

Kelly recently shared that she and her boyfriend, Joel Kinnaman, just returned from a scenic getaway to celebrate her birthday. She did not specify where the two went, but from a previous post, it appeared that they went hiking and camping. She said they unplugged their phones for four days for a little “phone detox,” something she highly recommended.