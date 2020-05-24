Valeria Orsini Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Mini Dress

Valeria Orsini treated her fans to a stunning new photo of herself via the latest upload on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the model wore a white mini dress that fit snugly on her hourglass figure.

Made from a fuzzy material, the dress’s hem was just beneath her posterior, which exposed a large swath of her bronzed thigh. Valeria kept the look accessory-free except for a pair of thin gold hoop earrings. She also appeared to sport dark eyeliner and gold eyeshadow paired with a dark pink lipstick. She wore her ombre brown and blond hair loose in the photo and it cascaded to her waist in loose curls.

Valeria posed on a bed in the photo, turning to the side in a way that accentuated her waist-to-hip ratio. She held a lock of her hair in one hand while other was placed on the bed behind her.

Seemingly inspired by the photo’s bedroom location, in her caption, Valeria encouraged her fans to take time to focus on relaxing. She went on to write about the importance of sleep and it’s positive effects on the body. She posited that great results can’t emerge from “half-hearted commitments” and that rest should be a part of one’s commitment to self-improvement.

The photo has been liked close to 10,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by Valeria’s appearance.

“It’s confirmed.. shine bright like a diamond was written for u,” one person wrote before adding a string of black heart emoji to their comment.

“You, without a doubt, the sexiest and most beautiful woman in the world, beautiful, like a beautiful princess,” another Instagram user added.

A third commenter filled their comment with disjointed expressions of admiration for Valeria’s beauty.

“Great beauty and lovely sweet, adorable face,” they wrote.

Valeria also got some attention from a fellow Instagram influencer.

“Couldn’t agree more!” wrote Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen in response to Valeria’s caption. “U look stunning, love.”

While she opted to share a photo of herself in a flattering dress for this most recent Instagram upload, in a previous post Valeria’s outfit was a bit skimpier. In an image from earlier this month, she rocked a black bikini top and a high-waisted matching mini-skirt.

But like her most recent post, Valeria paired the photo with an inspiring caption.

“When you forgive you heal. When you let go, you grow,” she wrote.

That post has been liked more than 40,000 times, and over 780 Instagram users have commented on it.