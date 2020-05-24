Christina Milian Rocks A Slinky Dress In Seductive Instagram Selfie

Actress and singer Christina Milian stunned her 6.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy selfie in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a slinky dress. The dress was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Christina made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the photo was taken, but she appeared to be laying out in a striped, colorful hammock outside. A patch of greenery was visible in the distance, and dappled sunlight shone on her skin as though through tree branches.

The dress Christina wore almost appeared white at first glance, but upon closer examination, fans could see it had a very subtle pattern incorporating different hues. The neckline revealed a hint of cleavage, and thin straps stretched around her neck in a halter-style.

Christina had one hand draped across her stomach and the other extended out of the frame of the camera, presumably to take the picture. A massive diamond ring was visible on the hand placed on her stomach, and a bit of her thigh was on display as well.

Christina’s long locks were loose and styled in their natural curls, tumbling down her chest and shoulder in a casual look. She kept her beauty look natural as well, and seemed to have selected a pastel pink hue with a frosty tint to grace her plump pout. She also framed her stunning eyes with bold brows and long lashes.

She gazed at the camera in the seductive snap, and though some of her toned legs were out of the frame, there was still plenty of skin on display in the sultry shot. Her followers absolutely loved the snap, and the post received over 130,900 likes within just 16 hours, including a like from fellow actress Gabrielle Union. The post also received 785 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You are so beautiful Christina,” one fan commented, followed by at rio of heart emoji.

“Incredible, as always,” another follower said.

“How are you SO fine?? It’s ridiculous,” one fan added, captivated by Christina’s beauty.

“Truly stunning,” another follower commented.

Whether she’s all dolled up or simply hanging out at home in casual attire, Christina loves to showcase her curvaceous physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a double update in which she rocked a pale green crop top and matching sweatpants. She added a few pieces of jewelry to finish the look, and paired it with a caption that gave her followers a dose of positivity.