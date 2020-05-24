WWE News: Drew McIntyre Recalls Almost Wrestling Big Name At ‘WrestleMania 26’

Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win his first WWE Championship at this year’s WrestleMania, but the superstar revealed that he almost had a huge match with another legendary performer during his first WWE run.

In an interview with BT Sports, by way of WrestlingNews.co, McIntyre said that he was supposed to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. However, the match was ultimately scrapped in favor of one of the most acclaimed contests in WWE history.

“The inevitable goal was to have a big match between him and I. Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready at the time. Things worked out the way it worked out. I believe it led to, instead of myself and Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the retirement match, which was obviously a phenomenal match. I could not have delivered on that level at the time.”

At the time, McIntyre was a relative newcomer to the business who Vince McMahon dubbed “The Chosen One.” He was tipped to be the next big thing at one point, but his planned push didn’t work out and he was eventually released from the company in 2014.

The Scottish superstar returned three years later and was subsequently given a slow burn push to the top. Upon returning to the company, he won the NXT Championship before being fast-tracked to the main roster, where he remained an upper midcard stalwart until the company finally triggered his push at this year’s Royal Rumble.

During the interview, he stated that his two goals upon returning to the company were winning the WWE Championship and wrestling The Undertaker. He ticked both of those off his list, even though he only faced The Undertaker in a tag team match last year.

???? Exclusive ????@DMcIntyreWWE reveals that he was originally scheduled to face Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 ???? “Vince McMahon told me at 24 you don’t listen to anyone but Undertaker, he’s your mentor.” There’s still time for that big singles match ????#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/JtaJ1itIYI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 24, 2020

McIntyre went on to discuss working with The Undertaker. The match came about after The Undertaker’s ill-fated contest against Bill Goldberg at last year’s Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. The match involving McIntyre proved to be more successful, however, and McIntyre praised how “The Deadman” responded to the poorly received Goldberg contest.

“He was very happy after the fact. I think I may have dropped into conversation about there’s a certain match I was promised about 10 years ago.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Undertaker is reportedly a fan of McIntyre and wants to face him in a one-on-one match. However, it remains to be seen if The Undertaker will lace up his boots again, as he may have retired from in-ring competition.