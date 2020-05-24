WWE Rumors: Former World Champion Might Have Donated $40,000 To Shad Gaspard’s Family

A new report suggests that one of the most decorated professional wrestlers of the past few decades — former 16-time world champion John Cena — might have been responsible for a sizable donation to a GoFundMe campaign created for the family of late ex-WWE superstar Shad Gaspard.

As reported by ProWrestling.com on Saturday afternoon, the aforementioned campaign had, at the time of reporting, surpassed its funding goal of $100,000, just one day after it went live on GoFundMe. Aside from raising money for the Gaspard family’s bills and expenses, the campaign was launched to help fund the future college education of the deceased wrestler’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

Out of the hundreds of donations that were made as of Saturday, there was one in particular that stood out — a $40,000 donation from someone going by the handle “CTC RIP.”

According to a separate story from WhatCulture, there’s a good chance that the donation was made by Cena, who memorably enlisted Cryme Tyme members Gaspard and JTG to help him in his on-air feud against John Bradshaw Layfield in 2008. This rivalry featured a segment where Cena and Cryme Tyme teamed up to vandalize JBL’s limousine, with Cena spraypainting the initials “CTC,” which stood for the name of their short-lived stable, “Cryme Tyme Cenation.”

Although Cena has yet to outright confirm that he made the sizable donation, he did take to Instagram on Sunday morning to share an image from the aforementioned segment, one that featured JTG and Gaspard visibly spraypainting the doors of the limo. Cena’s face wasn’t shown in the photo, though it appears that he was the one vandalizing the vehicle’s hood.

A number of other people from the wrestling business have donated to the Gaspard family’s GoFundMe campaign. Per ProWrestling.com, these include current WWE superstars Ricochet and Natalya, former WWE wrestler Rusev, AEW president Tony Khan, AEW wrestlers Chris Jericho, Frankie Kazarian, and Cody and Brandi Rhodes, and Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Shad and Aryeh Gaspard were among several individuals who were caught in a rip current while swimming at Venice Beach, California, on the afternoon of Sunday, May 17. Although Aryeh was quickly rescued by lifeguards, his father reportedly went missing after a wave had crashed on top of him. It was only on Wednesday morning that his body was found washed up on the beach, and later identified by authorities.

Gaspard was only 39 years old at the time of his passing.