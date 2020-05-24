Eva Marcille Shares Why She Thinks NeNe Leakes Wants Her Off Of ‘RHOA’

Eva Marcille recently shared she has a theory about why NeNe Leakes no longer wants her as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The model and actress recently sat down with Hollywood Life and opened up about her ongoing feud with Leakes. Throughout Season 12, the women have been involved in a social media war that stemmed from Leakes saying Marcille should be axed from the series. Leakes, who’s been a part of RHOA since its first season back in 2008, said that Marcille doesn’t add much to the show. The feud escalated in part one of the series’ virtual reunion.

Marcille said that when she first learned of Leakes’ comments, she wasn’t sure why she was calling her out for the things she does on the show. When she first joined the cast in Season 10, Marcille was introduced as Leakes’ friend. The two had been tight for years before Marcille came on the show. She told the outlet that the former Glee star had her own life and career to worry about, and didn’t feel she does anything negative on the show. Additionally, Marcille felt that Leakes was upset with the things happening in her personal life and was simply taking her frustrations out on the ANTM alum.

“We used to be friends, she spoke at my wedding, we were cool, so if you’re not worried about me in a positive fashion in any way that would enrich my life, then forget about it,” Marcille said. “Why you mad? It just seems very miserable. Do you know how they say misery loves company? It’s one of those.”

While the fight at the reunion was one of the highlights of the special, Marcille said she understood how the altercation came to be. She said the reunion was taped at “dark 30,” and took hours to get through. To make matters even more difficult, the ladies had to fix the equipment for the reunion while they were at home. Several of the stars also did their own hair and makeup for the show as well.

After spending Season 10 as a friend of the show, Marcille was bumped up to a full-time RHOA cast member in Season 11. Viewers have watched her be transparent about her family life with her husband, Michael Sterling, and their children — Marley, Michael Jr., and Maverick. She has also shared her struggles with Marley’s biological father, Kevin McCall. Marcille confirmed that she hasn’t been fired by Bravo and intends to return to the show next season.

“Bravo has not sent me, ‘Oh, we do not want you papers,'” Marcille said. “There have definitely been no ‘no thank you’ talks.”