WWE News: Ronda Rousey Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Deceased Japanese Wrestler

The pro wrestling community is mourning this weekend following the loss of Stardom’s Hana Kimura. The Japanese wrestler passed away after reportedly taking her own life due to cyber bullies. While the full details have yet to emerge, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey and several pro wrestlers have posted their tributes and spoke out against online bullies.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, Rousey took to Instagram and sent her condolences to Kimura and her loved ones. She then went on to condemn cyber bullying, stating that it’s perfectly okay to feel upset by it, and that it shouldn’t be considered a sign of “weakness.”

“We have evolved to feel as if our lives depend on social acceptance because the majority of human history our survival has depended on our social groups and standing within them. I know the trolls that spend their days harassing others online are battling their own mental demons, but please find a way to release your venom in a way that won’t poison others. Even a straw’s weight can break a camel’s back. Just the tiniest push could be what sends someone over the edge.”

Rousey ended her post by encouraging her followers to show more kindness, and treat people the way they like to be treated. She urged people to not spread the hate that leads to others taking their own lives, as bullying can result in tragedies such as the Kimura incident.

Rousey also shared some contact details for helpline numbers, encouraging fans to reach out to them if they feel like they need to talk to someone. This is an issue that’s close to Rousey’s heart, as she’s been on the receiving end of a lot of online vitriol as well.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, one of the reasons why Rousey is in no rush to return to WWE is because she’s tired of trying to entertain ungrateful fans who don’t appreciate her efforts. Prior to her hiatus following WrestleMania 35, Rousey was the target of a lot of online ire.

This weekend, Paige and Natalya also came forward about their experiences with toxic fans online, echoing Rousey’s sentiments in regards to the negative effects that bullying has on people’s psyches.

The Kimura tragedy has shed some light on just how serious an issue cyber bullying is, and it affects people in all walks of life. It’s a problem that must be addressed, and hopefully some productive conversations emerge from Rousey and co. speaking out against it.