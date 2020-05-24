Samantha Rayner Shows Some Serious Skin In The Tiniest String Bikini

Samantha Rayner took stunning to a new level in her latest Instagram upload. The Australian model showed some serious skin in an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

In the image, the brunette beauty was snapped lounging on a bed dressed with taupe sheets and several pillows. She had her legs bent underneath her and one hand stretched out to support her upper body while running the other through her long, dark tresses. There appeared to be an open window in front of the model that let an ample amount of golden sun flood into the minimally-decorated space, providing a glowing natural spotlight over Samantha as she showed off her incredible figure in the tiniest patterned string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Samantha sent pulses racing in her barely-there swimwear that did way more showing than covering up of her bronzed body. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps and triangle cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. It had a plunging neckline that hit just below her chest, showcasing her tanned cleavage and bare decolletage.

The matching bottoms of the set were arguably even more risque, however, Samantha’s fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW look. The piece provided coverage to only what was necessary of her lower half, allowing her to show off her toned thighs and curvy hips. Its thin, string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Samantha kept her look simple, accessorizing with only a diamond navel ring that added just the right amount of bling. She left her long brown hair down, and wore a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application appeared to include a nude lipstick, dusting of dark blush, and thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Unsurprisingly, many of the model’s 704,000 Instagram followers took the time to show some love for her latest Instagram appearance. The steamy shot has racked up over 21,000 likes after just five hours on her feed, and has drawn dozens of compliments as well.

“Literal goals,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Samantha was “the most beautiful woman on Earth.”

“This is what perfection looks like,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow absolute stunner,” added a fourth admirer.

Samantha’s revealing look should hardly come as a shock to her fans, as she is often seen showing off her figure in racy ensembles. Another recent upload to her page saw her going scantily clad in a set of baby pink lingerie. That look proved to be a major hit as well, racking up nearly 30,000 likes and 290 comments to date.