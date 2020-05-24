Lizzo Sizzles In A Pink String Bikini And Matching Mask In Latest Instagram Share

Lizzo recently shared multiple posts of herself enjoying the beginning of Summer 2020.

The Grammy winner, who has no problem showing some skin, posted several photos and videos where she relaxed in her pool. She was outside in the sun and seemed to be the only one swimming for the day. Multiple green bushes were in the background, as well as some chairs next to the pool, as well as a table with a plant that sat at the center.

In her first post, Lizzo made sure the focus was primarily on her. She decided to wear a pink, string bikini that fit perfectly on her body. The top half of the bikini was decorated with summer graphics like pineapples, flowers and leaves. Lizzo tagged fashion designer ThickbyRobin for the set, which also came with some coronavirus-friendly accessories. She added a matching mask and gloves while she enjoyed her time poolside. Lizzo also added another photo to the slideshow. This time, she showed off the back of the bikini. As she sat on the edge of the pool, the bottom half of the suit was on full display. While Lizzo looked back at her derriere, the followers could see that her bikini bottom matched her top as well.

Lizzo didn’t stop at one slideshow to push out the steamy content. In an Instagram video, she showed off her curves once again as she recorded herself in the pool. She began the video in slow motion as she slowly came out of the water. While wearing white, sparkly glasses, Lizzo then twerked for the camera while sporting a serious face. She tagged her new line with Quay Australia for the frames. She captioned the photo by encouraging her fans to embrace the body they have now, even if it’s not deemed to be ideal for the summer.

“Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body. Now twerk w me,” Lizzo wrote.

The final set of Instagram photos highlighted Lizzo’s hair and makeup look. As she sat in the water, she appeared to be wearing an orange eyeshadow, mascara and lip gloss. She also styled her hair in black and brown micro braids as she posed for the camera. In her second slide, the “Soulmate” artist tagged her glam team, which included Shelby Swain, Dare to have hair, Marco Monroe and I love Alex.

After seeing her posts, a plethora of Lizzo’ fans praised her stunning look. She received over 1 million likes across all three posts and more than 9,000 comments.

“You are summer,” one fan gushed.

“Thank you. Thank you for sharing your confidence with us,” another shared.

“Okay brb gotta go google ‘how to be effortlessly iconic like lizzo,'” a third fan admired.