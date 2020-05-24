Lizzo Sizzles In A Pink String Bikini And Matching Mask In Latest Instagram Share

Lizzo recently shared multiple photos of herself enjoying the beginning of summer 2020.

The Grammy winner, who has no problem showing some skin, posted several photos and videos in which she relaxed in her pool. She was outside and seemed to be the only one swimming for the day. Multiple green bushes were in the background, as well as some chairs, a table and a plant.

In her first pic, Lizzo made sure the focus was primarily on her. She decided to wear a pink string bikini that fit perfectly on her body. The top half was decorated with tropical graphics, including pineapples and palm leaves. Lizzo tagged fashion designer ThickbyRobyn for the set, which also came with some coronavirus-related accessories. She added a matching mask and gloves while she enjoyed her time poolside.

Lizzo included a second photo in the slideshow. This time, she showed off the back of the bikini. As she sat on the edge of the pool, the bottom half of the suit was on full display. While Lizzo looked back over her shoulder, her followers could see that her bikini bottoms matched her top.

Lizzo didn’t stop at one slideshow to push out the steamy content. In an Instagram video, she showed off her curves once again as she recorded herself in the pool. She began the clip in slow motion as she came out of the water. While wearing white, sparkly glasses, Lizzo then twerked for the camera while sporting a serious expression. She tagged her new line with Quay Australia for the frames. She captioned the photo by encouraging her fans to embrace the body they have now, even if it’s not deemed to be ideal for the summer.

“Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body. Now twerk w me,” Lizzo wrote.

The final set of Instagram photos highlighted Lizzo’s hair and makeup look. As she sat in the water, she appeared to be wearing orange eyeshadow, mascara and lip gloss. She also styled her hair in black and brown micro braids. In her second slide, the “Soulmate” artist tagged her glam team — which included Shelby Swain, Dare to Have Hair, Marko Monroe and Alexx Mayo.

After seeing her posts, a plethora of Lizzo’s fans praised her stunning look. She received over 1 million likes across all three posts and more than 9,000 comments.

“You are summer,” one fan gushed.

“Thank you. Thank you for sharing your confidence with us,” another devotee shared.

“Okay brb gotta go google ‘how to be effortlessly iconic like lizzo,'” a third admirer stated.