WWE News: Two Female Superstars Address Online Bullies

WWE superstars Natalya and Paige took to Twitter over the weekend to talk about her experience with online bullies. According to Natalya, she gets harassed by online trolls on a daily basis, and believes that she must use her social media for setting a good example to her followers. While the superstar has found ways to block out the bullies, she did reveal that they still upsets her.

“I get bullied online every day. I’ve found ways to combat it and ignore it, but it still hurts from time to time. It’s OK to have an opinion, but being malicious and reckless with your words is not OK. We have a responsibility to use our platforms constructively. Not destructively.”

The responses to Natalya’s tweet brought out more fans than haters, however. One follower reminded her that she’s “an inspiration” to a lot of people. Another praised Natalya and other WWE performers for continuing to entertain the fans, even though the world is experiencing a global crisis at the moment.

Natalya was originally addressing a tweet from Paige, who posted about her own experiences with bullies. Paige revealed that she also gets bullied on a daily basis — along with many of her colleagues — and pleaded with fans to start acting nicer. She said that one bad comment can “ruin a person’s life,” and reminded the trolls that wrestlers work hard to try and entertain people.

This isn’t the first time that Paige has been vocal about her online bullies. Earlier this year, The Inquisitr she discussed on the receiving end of some mean-spirited toxic fan harassment, which she described as “degrading.” The superstar has also been open about her mental health struggles in recent years, of which online abuse has contributed to.

Being in the public eye attracts attention from some unsavoury people, and that’s especially true for WWE superstars. Even though wrestling is supposed to be entertainment, some internet users use their social media accounts to fire personal attacks at the performers.

Last year, Lana and Bobby Lashley opened up about receiving death threats over their love triangle storyline with Rusev. While the death threats were the most extreme examples of the abuse they received, they weren’t the only personal attacks they found themselves having to deal with.

Natalya and Paige are using their platforms to speak out against bullying, but some people struggle to cope with online abuse. However, at least the majority of their followers appear to be just as against bullying as the WWE superstars are.