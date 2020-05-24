Stephanie Sanzo Trains Upper Body With Dumbbells In New Instagram Video Series

Stephanie Sanzo focused on training her upper body with dumbbells in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a loose-fitting gray tank top and pink leggings, the Australian fitness trainer started her circuit with a set of dumbbell presses on an incline bench. Stephanie arched her back as she pushed the weights forward and lowered them.

In the second video of the series, Stephanie tackled a set of chest supported rows. Unlike the first video, she lay chest-down on the incline bench for this one and held the weights vertically as she pulled them towards her.

Next, she performed a set of Tate presses. To perform this exercise, she lay on her back and started with the dumbells raised over her chest. She held the weights horizontally until she turned them inward and lowered them toward their chest.

A set of rear delt lateral raises came next. Stephanie stood up for this one, leaning forward as she held the weights out to the side. She raised the weights with bent elbows until they lined up with her shoulders and lowered them until they came together beneath her chest.

Stephanie tackled a set of single-arm tricep extensions next which required her to hold the weight behind her head as she lifted it, hinging the motion at her elbow.

Then, in the final video of the series, she ended the circuit with a set of Preacher curls. For this exercise, she placed her elbow and upper arm on the incline bench as she pulled the dumbbell toward her shoulder.

The post has accumulated over 15,000 likes since its upload and 250 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans thanked Stephanie for her workout demonstrations.

“Your workouts are a staple in my training!! I’ve seen such amazing results,” one person wrote.

Another Instagram user gushed over Stephanie’s appearance.

“You are looking good. Keep the great work out up cheers,” they wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Amid all of the compliments, some Instagram users had questions.

“Whenever I do rear delt raises. I always feel like I’m swinging my arms back no matter how much I focus on controlling it,” a third commenter wrote. “Anyone else have this issue…”

“This is definitely a common issue,” Stephanie replied. “One way you can prevent it is by resting your forehead on the edge of an incline bench. Or you could even do it where you rest your chest on the incline bench (chest supported rear delt raise)”