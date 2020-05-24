AEW News: Tony Khan Comments On Brian Cage’s Debut At ‘Double Or Nothing’

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan spoke to reporters following Saturday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, revealing details on former Impact Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage’s surprise debut at that night’s event and how he had joined the upstart company soon after his contract with his previous employer expired.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Khan shed some light on how Cage made his way to AEW after a successful stint with Impact, admitting during the post-Double or Nothing press conference that the 36-year-old signed his contract in January despite the fact that he was injured at that time. He added that while many people expressed skepticism regarding the move and wondered why AEW was paying someone while he was still hurt, he “really believed” in Cage and felt he would be a good addition to the promotion’s roster.

“I wanted this with Brian and [former WWE and Impact wrestler/announcer] Taz all along and there was a method to it, but he wasn’t going to be ready to go until around Double or Nothing. I always knew Brian was going to factor into Double or Nothing. He was always expected to be cleared in May, so we signed him, he rehabbed and got ready.”

.@MrGMSI_BCage has arrived as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match!

Khan also touched on Cage’s debut match itself, which saw him defeat eight other men in a Casino Ladder Match and earn himself a guaranteed title shot for the AEW World Championship. Although the AEW president said that he was hoping for Cage to be cleared before May so that the company can “do something sooner” with him, he added that having him win the Casino Ladder Match was “always what we planned” after it became sure that he would only be permitted to wrestle this month.

As recalled by Bleacher Report, Cage’s AEW debut marked his first match since January 12, when he and Rob Van Dam fought to a no-contest at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. That same month, Cage announced that he was a free agent after his deal with Impact expired, adding that he would be taking a break from in-ring action due to a torn biceps.

Per the stipulations of his Casino Ladder Match victory, Cage will be facing reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a title match at the upcoming Fyter Fest pay-per-view, as reported on Twitter by Pro Wrestling Sheet founder Ryan Satin.

Further details on Fyter Fest will be revealed on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.