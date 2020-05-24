Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Reportedly ‘Very Happy Together’ As They Enjoy An Outing With His Kids

The couple was recently spotted taking a stroll with Affleck's three children.

It seems like Ben Affleck is ready to let his girlfriend meet his kids. On Saturday, Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas were spotted taking a walk through Los Angeles with Affleck’s three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Sam, 8, People reported.

The entire group wore face masks, and Violet was seen leading the family dog Birdie, who is owned by Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner. According to an insider close to the couple, the two actors are currently enjoying their relationship.

“They are very happy together,” the source said.

Affleck and de Armas made their relationship public in March. The two met on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water. The film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, stars Affleck and de Armas as a married couple who have fallen out of love with one another. Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne, and sees the two characters begin to play mind games that have deadly results for those around them.

The outing on Saturday marked the first time that de Armas had been spotted with Affleck’s kids, but Affleck and de Armas have been frequently spotted taking walks together during quarantine.

Sources suggest that Affleck is still working on co-parenting with Garner. The two split in 2015, and finalize their divorce in 2018. Affleck and Garner are currently sharing custody of the children.

“Ben and Jen work together at that,” the source explained.

Previous reporting from People suggests that Affleck and de Armas are enjoying their time together, even though they’re spending it in quarantine.

“They seem to have a great time together. They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighborhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him,” a source previously told People.

People also reported that Affleck and Garner have made an effort to put on a united front for their kids. In an interview with the magazine in February, the actor said that when you have a kid with someone, you’re bonded to them for life. Affleck said that he was “very lucky” that Garner was the mother of his children, and said he was grateful for her. Affleck also said that both he and Garner think it’s important for kids to see that their parents are kind and respectful to one another, whether they’re together or not.