AEW News: Chris Jericho Threatens Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson appeared at last night’s All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view to crown the inaugural TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes, with the belt. However, the legendary boxer’s appearance wasn’t welcomed by everyone in the company, particularly Chris Jericho.

Following the show, Jericho took to Twitter and shared a picture of Tony Khan and several AEW employees posing with Tyson. In the accompanying caption, Jericho said that they better keep Tyson away from him due to a confrontation the pair had in WWE 10 years ago.

Jericho is referring to an incident which took place on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in 2010. Tyson — who was the show’s guest host on the night — teamed with Jericho in a match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H, but they lost the match because Tyson turned on his partner.

The incident wasn’t surprising given that Tyson has a history with DX, even though he did have a confrontation with Shawn Michaels back in 1998. However, it appears as if Jericho is still holding a grudge and wants to get payback on Tyson, should they ever cross paths again.

Of course, Jericho was probably just having fun on social media, but perhaps his tweet was to build a storyline between him and Tyson. The boxer is a huge fan of pro wrestling and AEW, so Double or Nothing might not be his final appearance with the company.

We’re minutes from our biggest show of the year #AEW Double or Nothing! It’ll be one of the best PPVs you’ve seen in a long time, I promise, it’s a great card with huge wrestling matches, some great stories + the return to ppv of @MikeTyson! Order if you can, you won’t regret it! pic.twitter.com/OBymriutfN — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 23, 2020

Jericho’s tweet is certainly in line with his current heel persona, and it was undoubtedly posted to have fun at his own expense. His character is known to be delusional, and threatening one of the toughest fighters in the history of professional boxing shows that he doesn’t take himself too seriously. However, it will be interesting to see if it leads to another confrontation between them at a later date.

Tyson’s first AEW onscreen appearance was last night, but he’s been involved with the company since last year’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he was backstage at last year’s event, and that’s when he told company officials that he wants to do some business with them.

The news may not have been well-received by WWE officials, however, as Tyson is a Hall of Famer with a longstanding relationship with the company. Seeing him do business with their main rival may have discouraged Vince McMahon and co. from bringing the former boxing champion back into the fold.