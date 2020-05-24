Tracee Ellis Ross Relaxes In Her Kitchen Wearing A Leopard-Print Dress & Heels For Throwback Instagram Post

Tracee Ellis Ross shared a couple of sultry snapshots with her 8.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, May 24. The actress posted two photos of herself relaxing at home. In the images, Ross was in her kitchen and posed on her white countertop.

In the first snap, she had her ankles crossed and legs stretched out while wearing Christian Louboutin high heels. The black shoes appeared to have a patent leather finish that glistened in the pic. She wore a brown leopard-print wrap dress that was pulled up a bit, revealing her legs and thighs. While one knee was slightly bent, the other one was resting flat on the counter. Ross looked at the camera while she drank out of a wine glass.

For her second photo, she placed both of her feet in her kitchen sink. Both knees were bent, so her dress rode up to reveal even more of her thighs. Ross’ dress was long-sleeved and modestly covered her chest and stomach. As she posed, her fans could see that the gown fit loosely on her body. The actress looked at the camera while wearing a serious expression.

In addition to her exquisite outfit choice, Ross accessorized her look in a perfect way. She added gold earrings that hung to her shoulders. She pulled all of her signature curls into a sleek bun so that her earrings weren’t hidden. With her hair away from her face, Ross was also able to show off her glowing skin and glam. For her makeup application, she decided to keep it simple. Her eyebrows appeared to be filled in and she wore a bright red lipstick.

The Black-ish star’s photos were well-received by many of her fans. Shortly after posting, more than 140,000 users liked the update. Additionally, she received over 1,000 comments.

“Those loubous are killer mama,” one fan shared.

“I see that thigh playing peek a boo with me,” another person noticed.

“Extremely mesmerizing!!!” a third user exclaimed.

“Ms. Ross would love to buy you a drink! Lovely,” a fourth commenter offered.

In her caption, Ross joked how nothing much has changed since the throwback photos were taken. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ross has been on lockdown and spending more time at home. When she isn’t showing off a stunning look on Instagram, she’s promoting her upcoming film, The High Note. On Saturday, May 23, she posted a video of one of the songs she will be singing in the movie, which premieres digitally on May 29.