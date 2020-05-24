Tracee Ellis Ross Relaxes In Her Kitchen Wearing A Leopard Dress And High Heels For Throwback Instagram Post

Tracee Ellis Ross shared several sultry posts with her 8.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, May 24.

The actress posted two photos of herself relaxing at home. In the photos, Ross is in her kitchen and decided to pose on her white counter. Her kitchen was filled with a cabinet full of dishes, an array of cookbooks and several windows.

Ross had her legs crossed and stretched out on the counter while wearing Christian Louboutin Mary Jane heels in the first snap. The black shoes appeared to have a leather texture and glistened in the photos. She wore a brown leopard wrap dress that fell past her thighs. Her dress had a deep split towards the middle, revealing her legs and thighs. While one leg was slightly heightened in the snap, the other one was resting flat on the counter. Ross looked at the camera while she was drinking something out of a wine glass.

For her second photo, Ross decided to go with another angle. This time, she placed both of her feet into her kitchen sink. She kept her dress’ split open as her knees were in the air. The top half of Ross’ dress is long-sleeved and covered her chest and stomach. As she’s posing, her fans can see that the gown fitted loosely on her body. Her sleeves were shown hanging slightly away from Ross’ arm as she held the wine glass in her hand. The actress looked at the camera while pouting in the Instagram share.

In addition to her exquisite outfit choice, Ross accessorized her look in a perfect way. She added gold earrings that dropped to her shoulders. To highlight the earrings, she pulled all of her signature curls into a sleek bun. With her hair away from her face, Ross was able to show off her glowing skin and makeup. For her makeup look, she decided to keep it simple. Her eyebrows appeared to be filled in and she wore a bright, red lipstick in both of her photos.

The Black-ish star’s photos were well received by many of her fans. Shortly after posting, more than 140,000 users liked Ross’ photos. Additionally, she received over 1,000 comments under her post.

“Those loubous are killer mama,” one fan shared.

“I see that thigh playing peek a boo with me,” another one noticed.

“Extremely mesmerizing!!!” a third user exclaimed.

“Ms. Ross would love to buy you a drink! Lovely,” a fourth commenter offered.

In her caption, Ross joked how nothing much as changed since the photo was taken. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ross has been on lockdown and spends more time at home. When she isn’t showing off a stunning look on Instagram, she’s promoting her upcoming film, The High Note. On Saturday, May 23, she posted a video of one of the songs she will be singing in the movie, which premieres digitally on May 29.