Prince Harry Is Reportedly Working To Fix His Friendship With The BFF He Snubbed From His Wedding

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to mend his relationship with the man that many considered to be the redheaded prince’s best friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip.

According to The Daily Mail, Inskip — who currently resides in Washington D.C. — has planned to fly out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new home in Los Angeles to try to renew their former friendship.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two men were once incredibly good friends after meeting at Eton as children. Inskip was even present when Prince Harry went to Las Vegas and infamously got caught playing a game of strip billiards.

However, relations between the two cooled after Inskip allegedly voiced some concerns about Prince Harry’s then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

Despite Inskip’s reservations about the match, the current Afiniti CCO nevertheless invited the former Suits actress to his wedding bash in Jamaica, where Prince Harry served as a member of the wedding party as an usher.

really love this shot of me, Harry and Meghan in Jamaica yesterday pic.twitter.com/A7dFLJLEPi — Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) March 4, 2017

However, the Duke of Sussex did not return the favor. Though Inskip and his wife were invited to the royal wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the couple were not invited to the reception at Frogmore House afterwards. The move reportedly raised eyebrows among aristocratic circles, who were shocked that the Prince would snub one of his best friends.

Though rumors have been swirling for recent weeks that the two were finally speaking again, Inskip’s planned trip to Los Angeles is the first concrete piece of evidence that the two former friends are indeed speaking again.

“Harry and Tom fell out but things are back on track now,” said a friend of the two.

One of main reasons that Prince Harry and Inskip for restarting their friendship has reportedly been the birth of their two sons. In fact, Inskip is even reportedly bringing his own newborn son, Albert, to meet Archie.

“They’re now fathers and they both realize they need to share these precious times together, given they have so much history together,” the friend added.

“They’ve been through thick and thin, and while they did fall out, they realized that life is too short to be estranged. They would like their children to grow up together,” the insider concluded.

The reports come as numerous outlets have reported that Prince Harry has also tried to mend the relationship with his brother, Prince William. Though it was whispered that the two suffered a massive rift in their relationship, they are finally “back in touch,” as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.