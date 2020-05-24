Hilde Osland Gets Cheeky A Tasseled Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers by posting a mega-picture update in which she wore a skimpy crochet bikini.

The bikini set was a cream hue, highlighting the Perth-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a classic triangle style, with a deep neckline that showcased Osland’s cleavage. The straps were thin strips of yarn that wrapped around her back and tied at the neck in a halter cut. The fabric was a crochet pattern, with tasseled accents lining the bottom hem of the top.

Meanwhile, the bottom was a cheeky style brief that made sure to show off the curves of her derrière. It was high-waisted at the sides, accentuating Osland’s hourglass figure. Like the the top, the bottom also featured tassel features that tried to give the illusion of modesty.

Osland’s hair was styled into a beachy messy bun, with escaped wisps of hair expertly framing her face. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including one of her trademark bracelets and a necklace that spelled out “Hilde” with its charms. The finishing touch as a red flower that perched above her ear.

Osland’s makeup was just as beautiful as her attire, and appeared to consist of mascara, a matte nude lip, and a swipe of peachy blush.

In the first of the eight picture carousel, Osland raised her right arm and angled herself sideways as she walked to the shore. In the next shot, Osland offered fans a close up, showing off her stunning face in addition to her décolletage.

Picture number three was similar to the second, though more zoomed out. The result was that nearly all of Osland’s killer figure was on display. Next, Osland turned around, giving her fans full view of her pert posterior. She made footsteps in the sand as she walked towards the shore while the sun glistened over the waters.

Fifth and sixth were similar pictures of Osland walking towards the camera.

In the seventh shot, Osland was angled sideways while smiling over her shoulder. She then turned away once more for the last photo.

In under half an hour, the upload had already amassed more than 24,000 likes and over 530 comments.

“Miss Hilde you are breathtaking,” gushed one lovestruck fan.

“Beautiful lady!” added a second, along with a red rose emoji.

“You look spectacular,” echoed a third, adding the mind-blown face emoji.

“Stunning,” concluded a fourth, with the fire symbol.

