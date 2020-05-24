Donald Trump Retweets Messages Calling Hillary Clinton A ‘Skank,’ Insulting Stacey Abrams’ Weight

Donald Trump is coming under fire for sharing a series of mean-spirited messages taking aim at top Democratic women, including one calling Hillary Clinton a “skank.”

The president shared the messages late on Saturday after they had originally been posted by conservative former congressional candidate John Stahl. One of the messages took aim at both Clinton and Joe Biden — calling him “Malarkey the Racist” — and claimed that polls showing the former vice president in the lead over Trump are incorrect. In that message, Stahl referred to Hillary Clinton as a “skank.”

Another tweet showed a portrait-style photograph of Stacey Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in Georgia and has since become an advocate for voting rights. Abrams is seen as a potential vice presidential pick for presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In the message retweeted by Trump, Stahl claimed that Abrams “visited every buffet restaurant in the State.”

We just got a look at the official portrait for the self proclaimed Governor of Georgia. She fought a tough race, kissed a lot of babies and visited every buffet restaurant in the State. Joe will be a racist if he doesn’t pick her. #maga #tcot #kag pic.twitter.com/T0gESxbKX4 — John K Stahl (@JohnKStahlUSA) May 22, 2020

The messages drew controversy for Trump, who earlier that day had come under fire for going golfing for the first time since the spread of the coronavirus led to nationwide lockdown measures. Critics called it insensitive for Trump to golf at a time when the death toll from the coronavirus was inching toward 100,000 and expected to cross that mark within a matter of days.

The president just retweeted someone calling the first woman nominee of either major political party in the US “a skank” a few hours after another Scarborough murder allegation on the weekend the country closes in on 100K coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/5H2E63kWOn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 24, 2020

The political figure retweeted by Trump appeared to have adopted the president’s approach to social media. As Business Insider noted, Stahl’s Twitter feed is filled with personal attacks against Democrats, with some of the most sharp against the top women in the party.

“Like Trump, Stahl is fond of referring to political opponents with insulting nicknames, a review of his Twitter feed reveals,” the report noted.

The insults aimed at Clinton and Abrams came days after Trump was the subject of an insult from a top Democrat. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, responding to a statement from Trump that he had been taking an untested coronavirus treatment, said that she was worried about Trump’s health and safety in doing so because, as she claimed, he is morbidly obese.

Pelosi appeared to make another dig at Trump when later asked about the remark, appearing to accuse him of being overly sensitive about his weight despite making frequent attacks on the looks and weight of others.

“I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s… weight, their pounds,” Pelosi said during an appearance on MSNBC, via The Hill.

“I think he should recognize that his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that has not been approved except under certain circumstances, he should be saying what your previous guest mentioned, things that would help people.”