Nicole Thorne Slays In A Sexy White Bodysuit At Home

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a sexy white bodysuit that showcased her curves to perfection.

The photo was taken at her home in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, according to the geotag of the post. Her sizzling ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Nicole has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She acknowledged the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The bodysuit featured long sleeves that covered up Nicole’s toned arms, and a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric was a semi-sheer white lace with a delicate, feminine pattern. Over her breasts, the bodysuit had what almost looked like bra cups, supporting her ample assets, before it transformed into the torso of the garment. Lace panels alternated with horizontal striped panels for a unique and sexy look.

The bodysuit had high-cut sides that stretched over Nicole’s hips, showing off her slim waist while also elongating her legs. The first snap was cropped just a few inches down her thighs, but there was still plenty for her fans to love.

Nicole’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and her beauty look was natural yet stunning. She posed in an area where natural sunlight shone through a window or door nearby, illuminating her sun-kissed skin.

In the second snap, Nicole switched up her pose so that she had one hand on her thigh and the other resting on her cheek as she gazed at the camera. Her piercing blue eyes looked stunning, and she appeared to have accentuated the color with a hint of copper eyeshadow.

Nicole turned around slightly in the third and final slide in the Instagram update, showing off the way the bodysuit accentuated her toned rear. The look was a thong-style and put her curves on full display.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot series of snaps, and the post racked up over 7,400 likes within just two hours, including a like from fellow Australian bombshell Abby Dowse. The post also received 119 comments from Nicole’s eager fans within the same time span.

“You look phenomenal,” one fan commented.

“You are beautiful and so sweet,” another follower added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Sexy,” yet another fan said simply.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole tantalized her followers with a snap taken outdoors in Australia. She wore nothing at all for the occasion, going fully nude and posing in a way that a leaf covered up a few strategic parts of her curvaceous physique. She glanced seductively over her shoulder in the sizzling snap, which was taken by photographer Benjamin Patrick.