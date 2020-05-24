Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Brown Crop Top & Miniskirt In Latest Instagram Update

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 842,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she showcased her curves while lounging in a car. The snaps were taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

In the first shot, Tarsha lounged and leaned back against the black seats of the car, showing off her curves in the dark photo. She rocked a brown crop top crafted from a ribbed material that stretched across her chest in a bandeau-style top, showing off just a hint of cleavage. The top featured off-the-shoulder style sleeves that covered up her arms while leaving her shoulders exposed, and her toned stomach was also on display in the look.

Tarsha paired the crop top with a brown miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, and she served up a seductive expression while flaunting her curves. Tarsha’s long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace that she looped around so that it looked like a choker and regular necklace layered, with a pendant that drew attention to her chest.

Tarsha went full glam with her beauty look, and appeared to have black eyeliner, long lashes, and a brownish-pink lip gloss on her plump pout.

Tarsha switched up her pose for the second snap, closing her eyes and pursing her lips in a kiss. She leaned forward slightly as she flirted with the camera. The third and final slide in the update showed Tarsha with both of her hands near her face, seemingly in the process of brushing her silky tresses back. She kept her legs in the same position throughout, showing off her toned thighs and tantalizing her followers.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 7,800 likes within just one hour. It also received 111 comments within the same time span.

“The prettiest face,” one fan said, followed by two heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower added.

“You look so good!” another fan exclaimed, following up the remark with a heart eyes emoji.

“Stunning babe,” a fourth follower commented simply.

Tarsha loves to showcase her curves in all kinds of skimpy ensembles from crop top and miniskirts to bikinis. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a tiny pink-and-white bikini while standing in the ocean. The water lapped at her legs in the breathtaking snap, and her bronzed skin glowed in the sunshine as she flashed a smile.