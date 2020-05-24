Lisa Rinna Defends ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Sutton Stracke As Fans Zone In On Her ‘Skinny’ Legs In Cast Photo

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran claps back as followers get catty in the comments to her photo from a cast trip to Rome.

Lisa Rinna is defending her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Sutton Stracke after fans debated about her appearance in a cast photo.

Rinna shared a throwback photo of the ladies of the Bravo reality show posing on the fashionable street of Via dei Condotti during a cast trip to Rome last fall. In the photo, newcomer Sutton was pictured standing between Denise Richards and Kyle Richards as the women showed off their differing fashion styles during the group trip.

The group — which also included Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Teddi Mellencamp — seemed to be sharing a rare moment of camaraderie during the cast trip, which will be shown on the show later this season. But in comments to the Rinna’s post, fans of the show got catty. Some commenters dissed Denise Richards’ retro boot-cut jeans, and another follower told Teddi that “2014 called” and wants its boots back.

But other commenters went so far as to body shame Sutton, who is pictured wearing tight white jeans in the cast pic. Several followers hit the comments to ask what happened to Sutton’s legs because they appear to be skinny in the photo.

“Wow she has really skinny legs,” a commenter noted.

“What happened to the other half of Sutton’s leg??” another asked.

When one fan tried to defend the couture-loving cast member by pointing out that Kyle’s cape is covering half of Sutton’s leg, another fired back with, “Ya…that cape ends at the knee, the leg is still missing from the knee down.”

Others suggested that perhaps the photo was filtered, while another wrote of Sutton’s legs, “Nope. That’s what they look like.”

Rinna ultimately clapped back to put the debaters in place.

“It’s just a weird angle chill,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran wrote.

Fans replied to tell Rinna that she’s a good soul and that everyone needs a friend like her.

Sutton may be a newcomer and not even a full-time Housewife – she was unexpectedly demoted to a “Friend” of the Housewives after joining the cast – but she has been a big part of the show’s milestone 10th season already. Unfortunately, that opens her up to the scrutiny that all of the cast members face.

While Sutton has not appeared to respond to LegGate yet, she recently told the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope that seeing herself on TV has been an eye-opener. Sutton even admitted that when she saw herself on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 premiere it made her rethink her decision not to get Botox.