Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Gave A Sneak Peek Into Their Life In Quarantine Together

Shawn and Camila share a fun Instagram snap.

Camila Cabello has been sticking close to her home in Florida with boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. The famous couple has been in quarantine together ever since the coronavirus outbreak occurred and everyone was mandated to stay at home. The “Hanvana” singer has frequented Instagram keeping her fans updated and her latest post she shared has made them smile.

Camila shared a photo on the social media platform on Saturday seemingly inside of her home in Florida where she and Shawn have been holed up for the time being. The cute snap gave just another glimpse into their lives together and this time it included their two dogs, Thunder and Leo. The lovebirds were sitting together on what looks like a grey leather sofa. She had one arm around Shawn’s neck and the other one over the adorable black dog, Thunder, while her guy had Leo in his arms. They are both smiling big for the snapshot.

The “Mercy” singer appeared not to have any pants on in the photo, however, it’s likely that he may have had a pair of shorts on that was not visible. He also wore a long sleeve black sweatshirt. Camila Cabello wore a pair of faded jeans and a long-sleeve grey top. She had her long dark hair pulled back into a ponytail with a few loose strands around her face. Shawn’s mop of curly locks was also pulled back.

Camila didn’t write anything specific in the post’s caption, but she instead sent out a heart emoji that seemed to send lots of love to her fans. Her 49.7 million followers loved seeing the pair with their family of dogs posing for the photo. They couldn’t help but notice how happy they appear to be.

“If happiness was a picture,” one of her fans remarked.

“You guys make me so happy,” said another follower.

“Lovely genuine couple pic. You both look so happy. Stay safe,” yet another person said.

The two pop singers have been sending their fans lots of love since the coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay at home for a few weeks. They even performed a mini-concert at home back in March and it was a big hit with fans. Not only did Shawn and Camila sing Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me,” but they also belted out their hot collaboration hit, “Señorita.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had also been seen out and about taking walks together a few times recently. They both have projects on the horizon once things get back to a more normal pace.