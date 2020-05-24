Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Works Out In White Sports Bra & Black Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, May 24, to post her latest workout video. In the video, Kayla taught her 12.5 million followers how to use everyday items in place of gym equipment for at-home workouts.

For the workout, Kayla wore a white sports bra that left her toned arms, shoulders, and tummy on display. She added a pair of black gym shorts that came up to her belly button and gave viewers an eyeful of her chiseled abs. The shorts extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her trim, toned legs exposed.

Kayla chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear coupled with a matching pair of white socks. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch and wore her long, brunette tresses pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her workout. The fitness trainer appeared to have also added a touch of mascara and lip gloss to complete the look.

In the video, Kayla performed a series of exercises in which she demonstrated how to incorporate a weighted backpack and two milk jugs filled with water for resistance. She performed the workout on an artificial sports field and used a pink exercise mat to create a barrier between her body and the grass.

The video featured a total of seven exercises, all performed one after the other. The first exercise was the backpack reverse lunge, which was followed next by the goblet squat. Kayla moved into bent-over rows before tackling a series of Russian twists. The fifth exercise in the circuit was the alternating straight-leg raise while the sixth was the chest press. The final exercise that the trainer demonstrated for her trainees was the single-leg glute bridge.

In the caption of the post, Kayla specified the number of reps her followers should do for each exercise. She explained that instead of dumbbells, she used milk cartons filled with water and added a backpack filled with books for extra resistance.

The fitness trainer also imparted some of her wisdom about getting out of the comfort zone, telling her followers that this period of time offers the best opportunity for trying new things, even if from the comfort of home. She added that it made her happy to see so many people trying new things and getting out of their comfort zone.

Kayla’s latest workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.