Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Works Out In White Sports Bra & Black Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, May 24, to post her latest workout video. In the video, Kayla taught her 12.5 million followers how to use everyday items in place of gym equipment for at-home workouts.
For the workout, Kayla wore a white sports bra that left her toned arms, shoulders, and tummy on display. She added a pair of black gym shorts that came up to her belly button and gave viewers an eyeful of her chiseled abs. The shorts extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her trim, toned legs exposed.
Kayla chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear coupled with a matching pair of white socks. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch and wore her long, brunette tresses pulled back in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her workout. The fitness trainer appeared to have also added a touch of mascara and lip gloss to complete the look.
In the video, Kayla performed a series of exercises in which she demonstrated how to incorporate a weighted backpack and two milk jugs filled with water for resistance. She performed the workout on an artificial sports field and used a pink exercise mat to create a barrier between her body and the grass.
GETTING OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE One thing that’s making me so happy right now is seeing so many people trying new things that they wouldn’t usually do and getting out of their comfort zone!! ⠀⠀⠀ Right now is actually the best time to try NEW things, especially if we are in the comfort of our own homes! If you’ve ever felt intimidated to walk into a gym or have compared yourself to others who have more experience, now is the perfect time to try something new and challenge yourself!! ⠀⠀⠀ In this video I’m using a backpack with books in it to add extra resistance to my workout. Instead of dumbbells , I’m using milk cartons filled with water – so good!! ⠀⠀⠀ Speaking of new things, I am so excited that the #SWEATchallenge is starting on Monday, June 8! It is going to be such a good opportunity to challenge yourself from the comfort of your own home. ⠀⠀⠀ Signing up for the @sweat challenge means that you'll have access to 6 weeks of exclusive, NEW workouts, plus NEW 15-minute Express Workouts that you can do if you are short on time. You can choose a 6 week program with or without equipment but both are designed to be done at home. Registrations are NOW open for the challenge and I am SO PROUD of how many of you have already registered!! ⠀⠀⠀ #BBGcommunity, what are your goals for the challenge? Let me know in the comments below! ???? You can Register in the SWEAT App now if you haven’t already! ⠀⠀⠀ In the meantime, try this workout today!! ⠀⠀⠀ ✅Backpack Reverse Lunge – 24 reps (12 per side) ✅Goblet Squat – 15 reps ✅Bent-Over Row – 15 reps ✅Russian Twist – 30 reps (15 per side) ✅Alternating Straight-Leg Raise – 20 reps (10 per side) ✅Chest Press – 15 reps ✅Single-Leg Glute Bridge – 24 reps (12 per side) ⠀⠀⠀ kaylaitsines.com/SWEATChallenge ⠀⠀⠀ #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome
The video featured a total of seven exercises, all performed one after the other. The first exercise was the backpack reverse lunge, which was followed next by the goblet squat. Kayla moved into bent-over rows before tackling a series of Russian twists. The fifth exercise in the circuit was the alternating straight-leg raise while the sixth was the chest press. The final exercise that the trainer demonstrated for her trainees was the single-leg glute bridge.
In the caption of the post, Kayla specified the number of reps her followers should do for each exercise. She explained that instead of dumbbells, she used milk cartons filled with water and added a backpack filled with books for extra resistance.
The fitness trainer also imparted some of her wisdom about getting out of the comfort zone, telling her followers that this period of time offers the best opportunity for trying new things, even if from the comfort of home. She added that it made her happy to see so many people trying new things and getting out of their comfort zone.
Kayla’s latest workout earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.