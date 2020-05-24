Anastasia Karanikolaou Flaunts Killer Figure And Cleavage In Sexy New Instagram Post

Internet sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted a beautiful new image of herself on Saturday, May 23. The California-born beauty took to Instagram to share the new post with her 8 million followers.

The 22-year-old model — who is mostly known as Kylie Jenner’s best friend — exuded a very seductive vibe as she was snapped outdoors in her backyard. Stassie took center stage in the image, sitting down on a large white couch directly in front of the camera as she pouted and stared straight into the lens. She also propped her backside out as her right arm rested over her right leg.

Stassie’s long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her right shoulders in slight waves. Furthermore, she looked to be sporting a full face of makeup that glammed her look up. The application seemingly included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, and a nude lipstick. However, it was still her enviable curves that stood out, as she flaunted them with a revealing outfit.

She opted for a long-sleeved, mint colored cardigan sweater. The garment tightly hugged her voluptuous assets and even exposed some cleavage as Stassie had left some of its buttons undone.

She paired the top with a pair of faded blue denim jeans. As the jeans were quite form-fitting on the model, they successfully displayed her curvaceous hips and pert derriere. Furthermore, the pants high-waisted design drew attention to Stassie’s slim core.

Stassie accessorized the look with a few jewelry pieces, including a necklace and a bracelet.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but was clearly photographed in her residence in California, where she has been quarantined due to COVID-19. In the post’s caption, she revealed that her outfit was manufactured by Revolve, an online clothing company.

The gorgeous snapshot was met with instant support and approval from plenty of Stassie’s fans, garnering more than 100,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. An additional 500 followers also headed to the comments section below to shower her with praise on her figure, her beauty, and her ensemble.

“So pretty,” one user wrote.

“Awesome picture,” a second user asserted.

“Beautiful babe,” a third individual proclaimed.

“Love you,” a fourth fan added.

Stassie has shared a number of smoking-hot images of herself on social media as of late. Just on May 22, she stunned fans after sporting a number of Savage X Fenty lingerie that flaunted her killer figure, per The Inquisitr.