‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Season 2, Episode 3: Turles, Bojack Join Forces With Fu

The latest episode of the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which is titled “Rematch with Strong Enemies! Turles and Bojack,” featured Universe 7 warriors Son Goku and Vegeta meeting two powerful enemies that they have already beaten in the past – Turles and Bojack. Both antagonists were first shown in Fu’s headquarters where the Universe Tree could be found.

After losing the Core Area Warriors in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Universal Conflict Saga, Fu managed to find new allies that would help him accomplish his goal to create his own universe. In his headquarters, Fu gathered his new comrades and told them his plan. Of all the people who were present, only Turles and Bojack’s identities were revealed in Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 3.

With his strong hatred of the Saiyan race, Bojack immediately attacked Turles. Turles fought back and engaged in a brawl with Bojack. Using his extraordinary power, Fu easily stopped the commotion and ordered Bojack and Turles to get along and start working together to achieve their common goal. Fu revealed that before Son Goku and Vegeta defeated both of them, he traveled back to the past and saved them.

After everyone calmed down, Fu immediately gave Bojack and Turles the opportunity to have their revenge against Son Goku and Vegeta. In the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Son Goku and Vegeta finally arrived at the location of Fu, thanks to the help of Trunks and Pan of the Time Patrol and Toki Toki. Though they were yet to see Fu, Son Goku and Vegeta sensed danger coming in their way. Son Goku and Vegeta immediately made a move and blocked the Ki blasts flying towards them.

The surprised attacks came from Bojack and Turles, who were quickly recognized by the two Saiyans. After having a short conversation with their enemies, Son Goku and Vegeta decided to transform into Super Saiyan Blue to immediately defeat Bojack and Turles and resume their mission of finding Fu. Despite seeing the Universe 7’s Saiyans unleash a god-like power, Bojack and Turles don’t seem to be worried at all.

Compared to the first time they fought against Son Goku and Vegeta, Bojack and Turles have gone stronger, thanks to the new power given to them by Fu. Bojack and Turles were both emitting evil aura that could match Son Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue form. The final scenes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 3 featured Fu and Dogi Dogi finally showing themselves to Son Goku and Vegeta. However, before they could deal with Fu and stop him from destroying Earth, Son Goku and Vegeta would first need to take Bojack and Turles down.