Analicia Chaves Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In An Aqua-Colored Lace Bodysuit

American model Analicia Chaves took to her Instagram page and showed off her hourglass physique in a skimpy bodysuit on Saturday.

In the snapshot, Analicia could be seen rocking an aqua-blue bodysuit made up of lace fabric. The skimpy ensemble featured spaghetti straps and an extra lining of fabric on the bodice to cover the breasts.

The lower portion of the bodysuit was purely made up of lace and sported several panels. Finally, the high-cut ensemble made it hard to miss her sexy thighs and a glimpse of her legs.

In terms of her aesthetics, Analicia appeared to have applied a beige foundation to match her skin tone. She seemed to have dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, applied a brown shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, bronze eyeshadow, and lined eyes. She seemingly finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Analicia wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed her locks to fall over her shoulders and back. As for accessories, she sported an assortment of rings.

She captured the selfie in her bathroom. A shower, a white towel, and some toiletries could be seen in the background. The hottie stood straight, kept a hand on her breast, tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Analicia informed her fans that her skimpy one-piece bodysuit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored her post.

Within nine hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 41,000 likes. That apart, her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 500-plus comments.

“So cute and sexy!!! I love this color on you,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“How can anyone be this beautiful and perfect? You are my favorite model, Ana,” another user chimed in.

“This stunning photo made my day. Thanks for posting, babes. Seeing you in lingerie is one of my 2020 goals!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You have the key to my heart. I love you so much, Analicia,” a fourth follower confessed his feelings.

Apart from her followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Jessica Killings, Brooke Lynette, and Lexy Panterra.

This isn’t the first time that Analicia has mesmerized her legions of admirers with a sexy lingerie snapshot. A week ago, she wowed her admirers by posting a snap in which she rocked a brown, white, and orange crocheted two-piece swimsuit, also from Fashion Nova.