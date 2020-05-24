Hope Beel Flaunts Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In A Scanty White Crop Top & Jeans

Hope Beel sizzled in a tiny ensemble for her most recent Instagram update on Saturday night. The brunette bombshell slayed as she held a gorgeous sunflower in her hands.

In the stunning snaps, Hope looked like a total smokeshow wearing a scanty white crop top. The shirt boasted flowing sleeves and a plunging neckline that put her eye-popping cleavage on full display. The garment also flashed her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted jeans. The denim fit snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist in the process. Her long, lean legs were also spotlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Hope pushed her hip to the side and had one hand in her pocket while she smelled the sunflower. In the second shot she bent one knee and wore a flirty expression on her face. The final photo featured her smiling for the camera.

Hope wore her dark brown hair parted to the side. She had the long locks styled in loose curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemed to feature thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She also appeared to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 200 remarks on the pics.

“You’re are so beautiful,” one follower stated.

“INCREDIBLE GODDESS,” another wrote.

“Absolute, stunning, beauty!!!” a third comment read.

“Sunflowers are lovely! so are you! Beautiful Hope,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her gym-honed curves in racy outfits. She’s been known to sport skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a neon pink bikini and danced around in a sexy video post. To date, that clip has been viewed over 42,000 times and garnered more than 480 comments.