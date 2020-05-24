Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skintight Floral Dress

American model and fitness trainer Ana Cheri sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a revealing new snapshot of herself on Saturday, May 23. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 12.5 million followers, catching the attention of plenty of fans.

The 33-year-old bombshell was photographed indoors in the snapshot, and took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera. Ana rested her left arm against a transparent door and exuded a sultry vibe as she slightly lifted her left leg up. She further shared a smile with the camera as she directed her gaze straight into the lens.

Her brunette hair, which featured some blond highlights, was styled in loose, large curls as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She further appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that elevated her look and emphasized her natural features. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, highlighter, eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. However, it was Ana’s killer curves that stood out in the image, as she proudly flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

Ana opted for a dress that featured a floral print and two thick straps that appeared to be made out of satin. The dress tightly hugged the model’s curvy figure, highlighting her hips and derriere, as its plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Also on display was the model’s legs, as the dress was quite short, reaching just down to her thighs.

Ana did not accessorize the look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but was likely photographed inside her residence. She did reveal in the post’s caption that the dress was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing retailer that she is partnered with. She also stated that it was a “beautiful day.”

The smoking-hot snapshot was met with instant approval and support from a multitude of fans, accumulating more than 14,000 likes just 12 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 200 fans also quickly took tot he comment sections to shower the model with compliments and praise on her beauty, physique, and outfit.

“Gorgeous, beautiful,” one user commented.

“Too hot,” a second fan added.

“So lovely,” chimed in a third follower.

“Magnificent,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Ana has posted a number of sexy images on her Instagram accounts as of late. Just earlier on May 22, she stunned her fans after sharing a snapshots that displayed in a thong bikini, per The Inquisitr. The post has amassed more than 224,000 likes since going live.