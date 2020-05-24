Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Says A Pool Party Contributed To A Small Surge In COVID-19 Cases

According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, several people who attended a high school pool party recently tested positively for COVID-19, contributing to a small surge in cases, CNN reported earlier today.

“A high school swim party that I’m sure everybody thought was harmless. They’re young, they’re swimming, they’re just having activity and positive cases resulted from that.”

The governor neglected to go into more detail about the location or attendees at the party. Hutchinson said the incident should serve as a reminder for people to remain diligent in practicing social distancing measures as states slowly begin to reopen.

He stated that while Memorial Day weekend is a time for many people to relax and have fun, everyone should still try to “be safe” and “disciplined at the same time.”

The state slowly began allowing individual businesses to reopen at the beginning of May, including restaurants and gyms.

Hutchinson never issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but when the first case became officially confirmed, he did close schools and mandated increased testing.

When I announced our plans to complete 60,000 COVID-19 tests for the month of May, we knew it would be a challenge. But, because of testing sites like the one I visited this morning at St. Mark’s Baptist Church, we are on track to reach that goal. pic.twitter.com/5wPQZmwJJX — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) May 23, 2020

With more testing, the state has been able to “find more cases,” which “mirrors the increase in cases in the state,” says The Hill.

Per The New York Daily News, the Republican governor also acknowledged that seeing an increase in case numbers means there are unconfirmed cases in Arkansas. Those people could still potentially infect others, which is why it is essential for residents to stay vigilant in protecting themselves.

Arkansas is one of several states currently experiencing a “second peak” with a reported 163 new confirmed cases as of Saturday.

“It’s clear and evident to me that we have one peak, and then we’ve had a deep dip, and then we’re having a second peak right now, and they’re really about 30 days apart,” quoted The Hill.

Despite the number of newly infected residents, Hutchinson assured reporters that the hospitals were still “in good shape.”

The New York Daily News article asserted that the state has one of the lowest death rates in the country, but the governor claimed they would “continue to watch that and monitor that to see if there’s any problem that develops.”

Similar to the pool party incident, earlier this month, someone who tested positive for the virus attended a Mother’s Day service at a church in Butte County, California, with 180 congregants in attendance.

CNN also reported some 91 customers at a hair salon were exposed to the virus when an infected hairstylist went to work for eight days while exhibiting symptoms.